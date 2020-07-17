We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our veggie breakfast tray bake is the perfect replacement to a classic big weekend fry-up. It’s less mess and less calorific; so it’s a win win.

Swap your full English for our meat-free veggie breakfast tray bake and thank us later! Making little swaps, like choosing veggie sausages instead of meat ones is an easy way to reduce the calorie count of a dish, and often they can be just as tasty. There are now lots of options available from the supermarket and the frozen options are often the best value.

To make this a vegan breakfast, replace the eggs with more mushrooms and ensure the sausages are plant-based. We’ve served the tray bake with sriracha sauce but you could try homemade ketchup if you prefer something less spicy.

Ingredients 260g bag baby spinach

400g tin cannellini beans, drained

3tbsp tomato puree

3tsp sherry vinegar

100g small portebello mushrooms, washed

8 vegetarian sausages, we use Linda’s

1 red onion, peeled and cut into eights

200g cherry on the vine tomatoes

4 large organic eggs

½ tbsp olive oil

1tsp dried mixed herbs

1 bagel, torn into chunks

sriracha , to serve

Method Heat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Put the spinach into a colander, pour over boiling water to wilt it and set aside to drain.

Mix the beans, tomato puree and vinegar with 3tbsp water. Arrange the beans on the baking tray in four blobs along with the mushrooms, sausages, onion, and tomatoes. Cook for 5 mins.

In a large bowl mix the olive oil and dried herbs, toss in the town bagel pieces to coat. After 5 mins add the spinach to the tray in four small nests. Crack an egg into each one and sprinkle a pinch of sea salt and pepper over each. Add the bagel pieces on top and return to the oven for 15mins. It’s ready when the whites of the eggs are cooked. Finally drizzle over the sriracha before serving.

Top tip for making Veggie breakfast tray bake Sriracha is a Thai hot chilli sauce made with sun-ripened chillis. You can now find it in most supermarkets of specialist Asian food shops. If you don’t like spice, go for ketchup instead.

