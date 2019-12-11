This easy Victoria sponge recipe creates a soft vanilla-infused sponge cake sandwiched together with a light buttercream and jam filling. Great for parties, birthdays or a big cup of afternoon tea.

Master this Victoria sponge recipe and the baking world is your oyster! This mouth-watering cake takes 30 mins to make, so you’ll have a delicious pud ready in no time. Our Victoria sponge recipe serves 8 people, so you know you’ll have enough slices if you’ve got family or friends coming round. This recipe is perfect for those who have never baked before and are looking for an easy beginners’ cake recipe. If you have any leftovers, simply store them in an airtight container or in a cake tin. Or if you fill your sponge with fresh cream, store it in the fridge, so it doesn’t go off!

Watch how to make Victoria sponge

Ingredients 3 medium eggs

175g (6oz) butter, softened

175g (6oz) caster sugar

175g (6oz) self-raising flour

142ml carton double cream

4-6 level tablespoons raspberry jam

caster sugar, for dredging

2 x 18cm (7in) round sandwich tins, greased and base lined with baking parchment

Method Tip all the ingredients into a bowl and beat until smooth. Divide mixture between the sandwich tins and level the surfaces.

Bake the cakes in the centre of a preheated oven – 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 for 20-25 mins, or until the cakes have risen and are golden, and spring back when lightly pressed in the centre.

Remove the cakes from the oven and leave them to cool in the tins for 5-10 mins, then turn them out on to a wire rack and leave them to cool completely.

Spread the jam over the base of one of the cakes. Lightly whip the double cream and spread it over the base of the other cake. Sandwich the two cakes together. Dredge with caster sugar before serving.

The unfilled Victoria sponge cakes can be packed in freezer bags and frozen for up to 3 months. Allow to defrost before filling.

Top tip for making Victoria sponge To get perfect measurements, weigh the eggs - and then use the same weight for each of the caster sugar, butter and flour.