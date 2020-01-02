Vietnamese prawn curry is a 15 minute meal that’s just 192 calories, so it makes a no-fuss weeknight dinner. This recipe serves 2 and can be frozen, which is great news if you’re cooking for one and want to save some for another day. You can just as easily scale up the ingredients if you’re planning on cooking for the whole family. This recipe is fab if you’re on the 5:2 diet as it is under 200 calories, but it’s so delicious that the rest of the family will love it too and you won’t have to end up cooking separate dinners.

Ingredients Frylight sunflower oil spray

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 lemongrass sticks, trimmed and chopped

1-2 green chillies, deseeded and sliced

1-2tbsp curry powder

200ml semi-skimmed milk

1tsp sugar

1tbsp fish sauce

1tsp chicken stock

200g raw prawns

150g pak choi

Method Spray a little oil into a pan and gently cook the onion, lemongrass, chilli and curry powder for about 5 minutes, until softened and fragrant.

Add the milk, sugar, fish sauce, stock and prawns, then bring to a simmer. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the prawns are just turning pink, then add the pak choi for 1-2 minutes. Serve straight away with extra chillies.

Top tip for making Vietnamese prawn curry If you don't mind adding a few extra calories, try this curry with 150g skinless cod fillet, or with veg stock instead of chicken for something a little different.

