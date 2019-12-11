A good vol-au-vent selection makes for great party food. Here's how to make your own with lots of lovely fillings.

These Vol-au-vent recipes will make four different vol-au-vent fillings and trust us, they’ll be gone in a flash! This easy vol-au-vent recipe uses ready-made vol-au-vent cases for some easy but impressive party canapés. Fill these ready-made vol-au-vent cases with these four varieties of filling including mushroom, chicken, prawn and ham and pineapple for some easy but impressive party canapés.

Ingredients Ready made ready-made vol-au-vent cases

For the mushroom vol-au-vent filling

50g (2oz) mushrooms finely chopped

15g (½oz) butter

25g (1oz) cheese spread (e.g Primula)

1 x 15ml (1 tbsp) Greek natural yogurt

For the chicken vol-au-vent filling

50g (2oz) roasted chicken breast or tikka flavoured chicken breast

25g (1oz) cheese spread with chives

1 x 15ml (1 tbsp) Greek natural yogurt

For the prawn vol-au-vent filling

50g (2oz) small prawns, reserve 6 for garnish

25g (1oz) cheese spread with shrimp

1 x 15ml (1 tsp) Greek natural yogurt

1 x 5ml (1 tsp) tomato puree

1 x 5ml (1 tsp) lemon juice

For the ham & pineapple vol-au-vent filling

2 slices of thin ham cut intosmall pieces

25g (1 oz) pineapple pieces in own juice, diced

25g (1oz)cheese spread with ham

1 x 15ml (1 tablespoon) Greek natural yogurt

Method For the mushroom vol au vents: Melt the butter in a frying pan and add the chopped mushrooms, fry for 3 minutes until soft. Leave to cool. In a small bowl, combine together the cheese spread, yogurt and fried mushrooms, and spoon into 6 of the cases. Garnish with a sprig of parsley.

For the chicken vol au vents: Cut the chicken breast into small pieces. In a small bowl, combine together the cheese spread, yogurt and chicken, spoon into 6 of the cases. Garnish with cut chives.

For the prawn vol au vents: In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients together and spoon into 6 cases. Garnish with a prawn and sprigs of dill.

For the ham & pineapple vol au vents: In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients together and spoon into 6cases. Garnish with a slice of ham and a piece of pineapple.

Top tip for making Vol-au-vent selection If you want to serve the vol au vents hot, omit the garnish until serving. Heat through in a hot oven 200°C/Gas Mark 6 for 5 minutes or until hot.