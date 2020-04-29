Trending:

Grace Walsh Grace Walsh
serves: 1
Skill: easy
Cost: mid
    • Recently restaurant chain Wagamama launched an online tutorial to show us all how to make their famous katsu chicken curry recipe from home.

    With the likes of Gizzi Erskine sharing their take on the famous Wagamama katsu chicken curry recipe, it’s really taken off over the internet.

    Sorry Wagamama, mine is defo more Wagamama recipe than the actual Wagamama recipe. Don’t believe me just watch (over on @professorgreen @gizandgreens page). In a medium saucepan: Fry 1 chopped onion, with 2 chopped carrots, 5 cloves garlic in 2-3 tbsp of sunflower oil for 10-15 mins or until soft and caramelised. Add 2 tbsp plain flour and 1 large heaped tablespoon of whatever strength you fancy curry powder and cook out in the pan with the cooked veggies. Slowly and while beating the veggies in the pan pour over 600ml of the best quality chicken stock you can get your hands on (fresh brown chicken stock is the best, but you will get yummy msg from a stock cube so not all bad). Let the sauce cook for 15 mins or until thickened. Add in 2 tbsp soy sauce and 1 large teaspoon of sugar or honey and finish seasoning with salt (you may not need if you used a stock cube) and pepper. Strain through a sieve, but then fish out the onions and garlic and about 1/3 or the carrot and blend till smooth. Pop back in the pan and heat back up and reduce to requires thickness. To make the chicken, bash 2-4 chicken breasts out really flat between 2 pieces of greaseproof, then cut into two weeks equal pieces across the longest part of the chicken. Bread by tossing in 150g seasoned flour, then dip into 2 seasoned eggs and finally the panko crumbs. Fry the chicken both sides until crisp and golden in a frying pan in about 1 cm of sunflower oil. Serve with rice and salad. Don’t forget to @ us #gizandgreensmondaynightfakeaway NOW I’m going to bed to nurse the GODFORSAKEN hangover. Thank you all for watching. Love you @professorgreen

    In the aptly named “Wok from Home” series on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Wagamama’s executive chef Steve Mangleshot has been showing viewers how to make some of the restaurants most famous dishes including the Wagamama chicken katsu curry recipe.

    Wagamama are just one of the many restaurant chains who have started sharing their recipes online recently and it’s been a great way for many people to liven up their lunch times. Of course these aren’t the EXACT recipes that the restaurants use – they have to keep a little mystery in there somewhere after all – but it’s the closest we’re going to get until they open their doors again.

    Pret have been sharing their recipes for cookies and McDonald’s have joined the trend with their recipe for the iconic Big Mac.

    Join in on the fun and don’t forget to share your creations on social media using Wagamama’s hashtag – #WokFromHome.

    Ingredients

    • For the sauce:
    • 2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 1 garlic clove, crushed
    • 2.3 piece of ginger, peeled and grated
    • 1 teaspoon tumeric
    • 2 tablespoons mild curry powder
    • 1 tablespoon plain flour
    • 300ml chicken or vegetable stock
    • 100ml coconut milk
    • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
    • 1 teaspoon sugar, to taste
    • The dish:
    • 120g rice (any type)
    • Katsu carry sauce (see above)
    • 2 skinless chicken breasts
    • 50g plain flour
    • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
    • 100g panko breadcrumbs
    • 75ml vegetable oil, for deep frying
    • 40g mixed salad leaves

    Method

    • For the sauce, start to soften the onions, garlic and ginger. Then add curry powder, turmeric. Allow to sit on a low to medium heat. Add the flour, cook for 1 minute with the spices. Add the chicken stock slowly, followed by the 100ml coconut milk. Add pinch of sugar, salt and dash of soy sauce.

    • Split chicken fillets in half and coat in flour. Soak each one in egg, then dip into breadcrumbs. Make sure all sides of the chicken are covered, then put into the pan. Cook fillets until golden brown.

    • Strain curry sauce through a sieve, a little bit at a time.

    • Slice the chicken into lengths and plate up next to the rice. Add salad, or wok-fried greens to the plate alongside, then drench in curry sauce. Serve hot and enjoy!

    Top tip for making Wagamama chicken katsu curry

    You can swap most vegetables out for the greens or use salad leave instead

