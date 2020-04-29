We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Recently restaurant chain Wagamama launched an online tutorial to show us all how to make their famous katsu chicken curry recipe from home.

With the likes of Gizzi Erskine sharing their take on the famous Wagamama katsu chicken curry recipe, it’s really taken off over the internet.

In the aptly named “Wok from Home” series on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Wagamama’s executive chef Steve Mangleshot has been showing viewers how to make some of the restaurants most famous dishes including the Wagamama chicken katsu curry recipe.

Wagamama are just one of the many restaurant chains who have started sharing their recipes online recently and it’s been a great way for many people to liven up their lunch times. Of course these aren’t the EXACT recipes that the restaurants use – they have to keep a little mystery in there somewhere after all – but it’s the closest we’re going to get until they open their doors again.

Pret have been sharing their recipes for cookies and McDonald’s have joined the trend with their recipe for the iconic Big Mac.

Join in on the fun and don’t forget to share your creations on social media using Wagamama’s hashtag – #WokFromHome.

Ingredients For the sauce:

2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2.3 piece of ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon tumeric

2 tablespoons mild curry powder

1 tablespoon plain flour

300ml chicken or vegetable stock

100ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar, to taste

The dish:

120g rice (any type)

Katsu carry sauce (see above)

2 skinless chicken breasts

50g plain flour

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g panko breadcrumbs

75ml vegetable oil, for deep frying

40g mixed salad leaves

Method For the sauce, start to soften the onions, garlic and ginger. Then add curry powder, turmeric. Allow to sit on a low to medium heat. Add the flour, cook for 1 minute with the spices. Add the chicken stock slowly, followed by the 100ml coconut milk. Add pinch of sugar, salt and dash of soy sauce.

Split chicken fillets in half and coat in flour. Soak each one in egg, then dip into breadcrumbs. Make sure all sides of the chicken are covered, then put into the pan. Cook fillets until golden brown.

Strain curry sauce through a sieve, a little bit at a time.

Slice the chicken into lengths and plate up next to the rice. Add salad, or wok-fried greens to the plate alongside, then drench in curry sauce. Serve hot and enjoy!

Top tip for making Wagamama chicken katsu curry You can swap most vegetables out for the greens or use salad leave instead

