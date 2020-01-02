Our easy and delicious warm potato salad with smoked mackerel recipe proves that salad doesn’t have to be boring or drenched in calorific dressings to make it palatable. Potato salad is the best side dish for mackerel as it cuts through the saltiness of the smoked fish. Not only that this recipe is easy to make and on the table in only 15 minutes – great for a mid-week dinner! A portion of this warming salad works out at only 487 calories per portion. The tangy homemade dressing uses only two ingredients and will really add a depth of flavour to your plate. With a handful or two of sliced beetroot, you’ve got yourself one filling lunch or light summer dinner. The smoked mackerel salad will keep in the fridge for a couple of days so you can have leftovers for lunch too.

Ingredients 300g (10oz) new potatoes, halved or cut into thick slices

About 150g (5oz) broccoli, cut into smallish florets

2 teaspoons cider vinegar or wine vinegar

1-2 teaspoons coarse-grain mustard

4- 6 teaspoons olive oil

3-4 cooked baby beetroot, quartered

2 smoked mackerel fillets, total weight about 150g (5oz)

Method Add the potatoes to a pan of boiling water and cook for 10 minutes, then add the broccoli florets and cook for 2-3 minutes

Whisk the vinegar and mustard with the oil to make a dressing

Drain the vegetables well, tip into a bowl and mix in the dressing to coat well

Add the beetroot quarters and flaked mackerel

