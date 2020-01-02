This one-pot Weight Watchers Cajun chicken is bursting with flavour and takes only 15 mins to prep, letting the oven do the hard work for you.

This one-pot Weight Watchers Cajun chicken is one of our favourite recipes. Each tender cut of chicken is infused with Cajun spice, garlic and stewed in chicken stock. This family-sized dish serves around 4 people. Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. If you want to add some more veggies to this dish to up your 5-a-day count we recommend tenderstem broccoli, spinach or a handful of tinned or frozen sweetcorn kernels.

We’ve got loads more delicious Weight Watchers recipes to choose from right here.

Ingredients Calorie controlled cooking spray

4 x 150g skinless boneless chicken breast fillets, cut into chunks

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and finely sliced

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme, plus a few sprigs to garnish

2-3 tsps Cajun seasoning

200g white rice

150g green beans

1 tbsp tomato purée

600ml hot chicken stock, made with 1 cube (ensure gluten free)

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas mark 6. Mist a large, shallow, flameproof casserole dish with the cooking spray, add the chicken and cook for 5 minutes until golden.

Add the onion, peppers and garlic, then cook for 5 minutes. Add the chopped thyme and Cajun seasoning, then cook for 2 minutes.

Stir in the rice and beans. In a jug, mix the tomato purée into the stock then pour over the chicken mixture. Cover then transfer to the oven. Bake for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Allow to stand for a couple of minutes then serve garnished with the thyme sprigs.

Top tip for making Weight Watchers Cajun chicken Make sure you reheat this dish thoroughly before reserving so the chicken and rice are piping hot.

