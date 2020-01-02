Weight Watchers cheese and bacon gnocchi bake recipe is a favourite! Learn how to make gnocchi with this diet recipe from Weight Watchers – only 392 calories! This bake takes around 1hr to make and bake and tastes delicious – you won’t believe that it is a diet recipe! This bake serves 2 people, but double the portions if you want leftovers or you’re making it as a family meal. The tangy cheese and salty flavour of the bacon work wonders together. Add some extra veggies to this dish to bulk up your 5-a-day count. Try handfuls of spinach or broccoli florets. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight Tupperware in the fridge for up to 2 days. Reheat thoroughly before serving.

Ingredients 175g floury potatoes such as Desiree, peeled and chopped

40g self-raising flour, plus 1 tablespoon for dusting

1 tsp dried thyme

1 garlic clove, crushed

For the sauce

15g low-fat spread

15g flour

1 tsp mustard powder

300ml skimmed milk

A handful of young spinach leaves, washed

50g reduced-fat Cheddar cheese, grated

2 x 25g unsmoked back bacon rashers, chopped into pieces

Method Bring a large lidded saucepan of water to the boil, add the potatoes, cover and simmer for 10–15 minutes until tender. Drain and mash. Mix in the flour, thyme and garlic and set aside.

Bring another saucepan of water to the boil. Dust a work surface with the 1 tablespoon of flour and shape the mashed potatoes into long, thin sausages, about 2.5 cm (1 inch) in diameter. Cut off 2.5 cm (1 inch) lengths. Resting the gnocchi on your finger, press the prongs of a fork down on one side. Add the gnocchi to the boiling water and cook in batches for 2–3 minutes until they rise to the surface. Use a slotted spoon to remove to an ovenproof dish.

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Melt the low-fat spread in a small saucepan and then stir in the flour and mustard powder. Cook gently for a minute and then remove from the heat. Add the milk a bit at a time, beating the mixture to a smooth sauce each time. Add the spinach and half the cheese.

Spoon the sauce over the gnocchi, sprinkle over the remaining cheese and scatter over the bacon. Place on a baking tray and bake for 20 minutes.

Top tip for making Weight Watchers cheese and bacon gnocchi bake If you're short on time you can buy ready made gnocchi in most supermarkets

