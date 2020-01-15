Eating healthily and following a diet plan is not always easy. Sometimes you just want to fill up on a warm, comforting and moreish dinner of pie, chips or some sort of roasted meat. Well we have one recipe that will make you want to follow a weight loss plan all year long. This delicious Weight Watchers cottage pie is so delicious that you won’t even realise it’s part of a weight loss plan. The pie is a family favourite from the heathy eating programme. And it’s also super convenient. This Weight Watchers cottage pie is great for a quick and easy meal packed full of goodness without overloading on calories. The recipe serves four people and will take around 50 mins to prepare and cook. It’s a hearty meal that you’ll want to make time and time again. The Weight Watchers cottage pie is made with a light and creamy mashed potato topping and packed with a warming meat and veggie filling you won’t believe that this cottage pie is guilt-free. You can munch on it by yourself or try to add to your 5-a-day count by serving with vegetables. Eat with freshly cooked vegetables like spinach, asparagus and tenderstem broccoli.

Ingredients 1kg potatoes, peeled and chopped roughly

1 leek, sliced

500g extra lean beef mince

1 onion, chopped finely

175g carrots, peeled and diced

150g mushrooms, chopped

300ml beef stock

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

50g low-fat soft cheese

4 tbsp skimmed milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil, add the potatoes and simmer for 15 minutes or until tender. Add the leek for the last 2 minutes of the cooking time.

Meanwhile, place a large, lidded, non stick pan over a medium heat, add the beef and onion and brown for 5 minutes, stirring to break up the mince.

Mix in the carrots and mushrooms, followed by the stock, tomato puree and Worcestershire sauce. Season, bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for 15 minutes before pouring into an ovenproof dish.

Drain the potatoes and leeks and mash with the soft cheese and milk. Season, spoon on top of the mince and spread out evenly.

Bake the cottage pie on a baking tray for 20 minutes or until the topping is crisp and golden.

Top tip for making Weight Watchers cottage pie On the Weight Watchers diet? Check out our selection of Weight Watchers recipes

