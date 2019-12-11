Fancy a fry up? This Weight Watchers vegan fry-up is delicious! Don't miss out on a tasty breakfast treat and opt instead for this vegan version - it's a classic favourite the whole family will enjoy. And, it even includes crisp, delicious carrot ‘bacon’.

You can’t go wrong waking up to Weight Watchers vegan fry-up at the weekend. Thanks to this recipe, even if you’re following a vegan diet, you don’t have to miss out. This breakfast feast, created by WW – the new Weight Watchers – puts a spin on a traditional meaty brunch. With mushrooms, beans, tomatoes and carrot ‘bacon’ this breakfast makes a delicious and guilt-free start to the day. This tasty recipe will serve four, so get the whole family involved in the preparation and you’ll have a brunch bursting with favour on the table in no time. If you’re following Weight Watchers SmartPoints, this vegan fry-up has a SmartPoint value of 4.

Ingredients Calorie controlled cooking spray

400g button mushrooms, halved

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

4 large tomatoes, halved

4 slices WW Thick Wholemeal Bread, toasted, to serve

For the 'bacon'

1 tablespoon olive oil

1½ tablespoons vegan Worcestershire sauce

½ tablespoon maple syrup

½ tablespoon dark soy sauce

½ tablespoon sweet smoked paprika

4 carrots, peeled into thin strips using a vegetable peeler

For the beans

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon sweet smoked paprika

2 x 400g tins cherry tomatoes

400g tin haricot beans, drained and rinsed

Method Preheat the oven to 140°C, fan 120°C, gas mark 1 and line 2 large baking trays with baking paper.

Toss all of the ‘bacon’ ingredients together in a mixing bowl, then arrange the carrot strips in a single layer on the prepared baking trays, reserving the marinade. Bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes, basting with the reserved marinade halfway through, until the carrots are crisp. Set aside.

Meanwhile, make the beans. Mist a large nonstick frying pan with cooking spray and set over a medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 6-8 minutes, until soft. Add the garlic and spices and cook for another minute, then stir in the tomatoes and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the beans and simmer for a further 5 minutes.

Mist a large nonstick frying pan with cooking spray and fry the mushrooms over a medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes. Stir through the parsley, then push the mushrooms to one side of the pan. Add the fresh tomatoes, cut side-down, and cook for 2 minutes, then turn over and cook for another minute.

Top the toast with the beans and serve with the mushrooms, tomatoes and ‘bacon’.

Top tip for making Weight Watchers vegan fry-up Add 1 frozen Quorn Cumberland vegan sausage, cooked to pack instructions for 3 extra SmartPoints per serving.