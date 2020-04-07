These whisky Welsh cakes are a slight twist on the classic recipe, and are great for a sweet breakfast or afternoon tea.

This is a recipe for Welsh cakes, also known as bakestones or griddle cakes. Welsh cakes (or Picau ar y maen in Welsh) have been around for over two hundred years.

Traditionally cooked on a bake stone or griddle (hence its other names) they aren’t a million miles away from scones – though these beauties don’t need the clotted cream and jam! And they’re a little bit like a pancake too, as they’re often cooked in a frying pan.

Often served with a little dusting of caster sugar and a spread of butter, there’s no need to overdecorate these scrumptious Welsh treats. Welsh cakes are unapologetically moreish, so forgive yourself if you easily eat them all yourself.

If you can, use Welsh whisky in this welsh cakes recipe, and butter to give them a truly traditional flavour.

Welsh cakes are a great way to celebrate St. David’s Day on March 1, along with other traditional baked goods like this Welsh fruited tea bread.

Ingredients 45g currants

3tbsp whisky (we used Penderyn Myth from Wales)

225g self-raising flour

1⁄2tsp mixed spice

75g caster sugar

100g butter, chilled and cubed, plus a little extra for frying

Zest of 1 lemon

1 egg, beaten

A little milk

You will also need: 7.5cm biscuit cutter

Method Soak the currants in the whisky overnight, or for at least 2 hrs.

Put the flour, mixed spice and sugar in a bowl and rub in the butter until the mixture resembles ne breadcrumbs.

Drain the currants and stir them through the our mixture along withthe lemon zest.

Make a well in the centre of the mixture, then pour in the egg and mix to form a soft dough.

If the dough is too dry,add a splash of milk to help it combine.

Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured surface and carefully roll out to a 1cm thickness.

Cut out circles using the biscuit cutter – bring any excess dough together, re-roll and cut out more cakes.

Heat a frying pan or pancake pan on a medium heat and adda small spot of butter to grease the pan. Cook the Welsh cakes for 2-3 mins on each side. They should be golden on each side and just cooked through. You may need to adjust the heat if they begin to brown too quickly.

Top tip for making Welsh cakes with whisky recipe Traditionally welsh cakes are made on bakestones or griddle pans so if you have one, be sure to use it to cook your cakes on

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating