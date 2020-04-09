This blondies recipe combines the flavour of creamy white chocolate with fresh, fruity raspberries for the ultimate homemade treat.

Blondies are similar to their brownie counterparts, but without the cocoa powder for that chocolatey taste. We love a chocolate dessert, so we use white chocolate both inside the blondie batter and on top to decorate!

You can adapt this blondies recipe to suit your taste. Substitute the melted white chocolate on top for more berries. Or why not complement the vanilla flavour in these soft and chewy blondies by serving them warm with a scoop of ice cream?

Ingredients 150g (5oz) white chocolate

100g (4oz) butter

3 eggs

175g (6oz) golden caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

200g (7oz) self-raising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

175g (6oz) raspberries

75g (3oz) white chocolate, melted to decorate

Method White chocolate and raspberry blondiesPreheat an oven to 180oC, 350oF, gas mark 4. Line an 18 x 28 cm (7 x 11 inch) roasting tin with a large piece of non-stick baking paper, snipping diagonally into the corners so that the paper fits snugly over the base and up the sides of the tin. How to line a square cake tin video

Break the chocolate into a bowl, add the butter and set the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and leave until melted.

Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla in a second bowl with an electric whisk for about 5 minutes until very thick and the mixture will leave a trail when the whisk is lifted up.

Gently fold the melted chocolate and butter into the egg mixture then the flour and baking powder. Pour the mixture into the lined tin and sprinkle with the raspberries.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until well risen, the top is crusty and the centre still a little soft. Leave to cool in the tin then lift the paper and blondies out of the tin and put on to a chopping board. Drizzle with the melted chocolate to decorate then leave to set. Cut into squares and peel off the paper to serve.

Top tip for making Blondies recipe: White chocolate and raspberry blondies Unlike a Victoria sandwich style cake, blondies or brownies are almost better if they are slightly undercooked as the high proportion of chocolate will firm up slightly as it cools.

