Our white fish and chorizo stew is a really simple dish but full of flavour.

White fish and chorizo are two ingredients that combine beautifully together. Chorizo is a pork sausage that is widely used in Spanish and Mexican cooking. It is flavoured with smoked paprika which gives it a great flavour. It is usually smoked or cured but can also be bought raw. Once you’ve made this stew you will likely have some leftover so try another of our great chorizo recipes.

It is recommended that we eat two portions of fish a week. This white fish and chorizo stew is a great way to get one of those portions. We also have other fish recipes that will help you achieve your second portion.

If you follow a pescatarian diet, you can leave out the chorizo and include a tbsp of smoked paprika so you don’t use the flavour. This recipe goes really well with some warm crusty bread.

Ingredients 11⁄2tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, finely chopped

1⁄2tsp ground cumin

150g chorizo, halved lengthways and sliced

400g can tomatoes

1⁄2tbsp tomato puree

400g can borlotti beans

4 fillets white fish (such as pollock, haddock or cod)

Small handful of chopped parsley

Method Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan, stir in the onions and cook until softened. Stir in the ground cumin, cook for 30 secs and then add the chorizo. Fry for 2 mins.

Stir in the can of tomatoes, tomato puree, borlotti beans and 200ml water. Bring to a simmer.

Once bubbling, carefully add in the white fish. Keep at a simmer and cook for 10 mins or until the fish has cooked. Scatter over the chopped parsley and serve.

Top tip for making White Fish and Chorizo Stew Try to pick up sustainably caught fish if possible – look out for the MSC logo.

