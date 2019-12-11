A white sauce, sometimes known as a roux, or béchamel, is a sauce that forms the basis of many of our most loved dishes. Used to make many delicious meals, a good white sauce recipe is an important part of every person’s cooking repertoire.

Better still – it’s incredibly easy to make, involving just three key ingredients, but can be jazzed up with other things – we suggest nutmeg, or perhaps some bay leaves.

Learn how to make white sauce with our step by step video. A real sauce classic, white sauce is easily made with milk, flour and butter.

Used as a delicious in-between layer for lasagne or poured over a scrumptious fish pie, white sauce can also be added to chicken and pasta dishes for extra flavour.

Ingredients 50g butter

50g plain flour

600ml whole milk

whole nutmeg, for grating

Method Melt the butter slowly in a saucepan. Stir in the flour to make a paste. For best results, sift the flower through a sieve to prevent lumps. Cook the paste for 2 minutes, then season well with salt and pepper.

Gradually add in the cold milk, stirring until smooth. Cook over a medium heat, stirring, until thickened (it will take at least 5 minutes).

Season and add freshly grated nutmeg.

Top tip for making How to make white sauce For fish pie, swap half the milk for fish stock and for chicken pie swap with chicken stock and 100ml white wine. To make cheese sauce, add 100g grated Cheddar cheese and 1tbsp wholegrain mustard to the basic white sauce.

