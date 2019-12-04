Make this classic white wine sauce recipe to accompany white meat, fish or seafood. It's so simple to make and works out at only 274 calories too.

This white wine sauce recipe will serve around 6 people and takes only 20 mins to prepare and cook. This delicious sauce can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. It is best served fresh on the day you make it but can be reused, gently reheat on the hob before serving. Our favourite cut of meat to serve this classic sauce with is chicken. The sauce will really compliment the chicken. Serve with heaps of steamed greens and new potatoes.

Ingredients 25g (1oz) butter

2 shallots, diced

1tbsp fresh thyme

300ml (10fl oz) white wine

250ml (9fl oz) fresh double cream

1tbsp Dijon mustard

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method Melt the butter in a pan and gently fry the shallots and thyme for a few mins or until the onion is soft but not coloured.

Add the wine, bring to the boil and boil rapidly for 10 mins or until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the cream and mustard and warm through thoroughly.

Add a squeeze of lemon juice and some black pepper. Strain into a jug and serve.

Top tip for making White wine sauce Experiment with the recipe by adding more of your favourite herbs, such as parsley, basil or oregano.

