Halloween snacks with a real creepy crunch, these dough sticks look just like witches' fingers and are great to serve up at a spooky gathering or get together.

Witches’ fingers are made with sweet dough decorated with almonds and jam, but they look convincing (and creepy!). Perfect for a Halloween party.

This recipe makes 45 fingers and will take around 20 mins to make and bake, plus chilling time. If you have any fingers leftover, store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

These dough fingers would be perfect served with dips like chocolate fondue or some melted Nutella – yup, we’re drooling just thinking about it too! Happy Halloween!

Ingredients 100g butter

100g caster sugar

1 medium egg

1tsp vanilla extract

225g plain flour

½tsp baking powder

45 blanched almonds, halved

5tbsp strawberry jam

Method Using a food processor, beat the butter and sugar until pale. Add the egg and vanilla, and whisk again. Sift in the flour and baking powder, and mix to form a soft dough. Chill for 30 mins.

Heat oven to 180C, gas 4. Divide the dough into 45 and roll each piece into a finger shape. Press the back of a knife into the dough to make knuckles. Lightly press an almond where the nail would be. Put on lined baking trays and chill for 30 mins. Bake for 10-12 mins until pale golden.

Once cooled, spoon a little jam onto the nail base and top with an almond.

Top tip for making Witches’ fingers Add a few drops of green food colouring gel to the dough to make these look even more gross!

