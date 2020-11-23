The Ickle Bubba Stomp V4 pushchair review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pros A stylish travel system package at an unbeatable price Cons We can't find fault with this – it's practically perfect!

What's the best overall pram for newborns? We think it's the Ickle Bubba Stomp V4 pushchair. Johanna Hewitson and her three-month-old daughter put it to the test. Read our in-depth review to see if it's right for you and your newborn baby.

If you’ve decided on a travel system for your baby, this one comes with absolutely everything you need to get out and about with your little one from day one.

Design

Weighs: 7.1kg (chassis) | Suitable for: birth – 22kg (approx. 4 years)

It’s sometimes the case that great value for baby gear isn’t the most stylish. Not here. We love the Ickle Bubba Stomp V4 travel system because it absolutely bucks that trend. Everything about this pram looks and feels like a premium product, from the chic colours and luxe fabrics to the classy bronze chassis and co-ordinated change bag.

We particularly like the puncture-proof tyres, large back wheels and smaller lockable, swivel front wheels – just the ticket for tackling all-terrain, navigating easily between muddy parks, uneven pavements and shiny shop floors. The basket is another selling point – it’s surprisingly spacious. Our tester Johanna Hewitson, mum to three-month-old Georgia, says: “The basket didn’t look very big when we set the pram up and I worried I’d have less room to work with than I was used to, but it was like Mary Poppins’ carpetbag once I started putting things in it!”

You can tell you’re getting a high-quality product from the moment you unbox this pram. And yet it’s not eye-wateringly expensive as some travel systems are. But value for money isn’t the only thing to love about this pram – to be honest, we’d be singing its praises even if it was twice the price.

Comfort and features

This pram has all the features of a premium pram except for one – the price tag. The chassis is lightweight so you won’t need to think twice about lifting it in and out of your car boot or up a flight of stairs, and the carrycot is plush and comfy for your newborn. The pushchair seat can be attached to the chassis in either direction, so you can choose whether you interact with your little one face-to-face or let them take in the world and see where they’re going. There are four seat recline positions which means you can easily adjust it for a comfy ride if your baby nods off in the pushchair or just fancies reclining in style. With a weight limit of 22kg (approximately four years) and such robust design, you can reasonably expect this pushchair to last well into toddlerhood. Some travel systems are heavy and cumbersome, prompting parents to replace them with lighter, nippier models once their baby is a strapping toddler. We reckon this will more than do the job until your child no longer needs a pushchair. It’s robust enough that it could easily handle another baby then, too!

Johanna’s baby fell asleep quickly in this pram and looked particularly cosy – Johanna loves the quilted newborn carrycot liner and the way the lined hood extends to create a den-like atmosphere for her baby. “I was impressed to learn that the hood offers 50 UPF sun protection, and the extra large shopping basket is a welcome bonus,” she says.

Value for money

Every now and then, an item of baby gear comes along that ticks both our ‘quality’ and ‘value’ boxes – and this is it. Whether you’re a savvy shopper who loves the buzz of a bargain or simply a parent who wants great quality without spending over the odds, we think this travel system offers brilliant quality and unbeatable value. We love the hassle-free aspect of making one purchase but ending up with everything you need for getting out and about with your baby from the moment it’s time to leave the hospital.