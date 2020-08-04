We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and son Archie have been rocked by Los Angeles earthquake

The family are expected to have felt the tremor that hit their neighbourhood and surrounding areas

The quake comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted out in LA for very special reason

Meghan, Harry and son Archie are said to have felt the Los Angeles earthquake that shook the neighbourhood.

The terrifying 4.2 magnitude quake hit the region on Thursday morning, just hours after Harry addressed a virtual summit.

And ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, and author of the new controversial biography Finding Freedom, revealed that Harry “would definitely have felt it”.

Omid explained the Duke would have been woken up by the tremor, as he would have only just gone to bed when it struck, after hosting a midnight virtual summit on his sustainable tourism project Travalyst.

READ MORE: Royal fans are convinced Prince Harry went horse riding with this Spice Girl

He said, ‘This was a really interest opportunity to hear Harry speak about something he is so passionate about.

‘And he was also dealing with some rather unique circumstances. I can’t talk about this story without talking about this.’

The royal expert, who is close to both Harry and Meghan, continued, ‘He not only headed up this summit around midnight his time in LA so that as many participants could join as possible.

‘There was also a part two at around 8am UK time and it was in middle of that, at around approximately 4:29am , that an earthquake struck LA.

‘It was a magnitude 4.2 earthquake and was felt strongly by many. We saw many celebrities talking out about it on social media. And it would no doubt have been felt by the Sussexes so I’m sure some sleep was much deserved by the Duke after that.’

The earthquakes, which left more than 60 aftershocks, was felt by many across LA.