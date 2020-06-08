We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry’s son Archie is starting to talk, and his first words are very sweet!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie has started talking more, according to a new source.

We’ve already seen a glimpse of him speaking, but now he’s been talking even more!

This follows royal news that Prince William and Kate Middleton just shared an adorable unseen photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Archie is starting to talk now he’s one-year-old, and a source has revealed that the young royal has been saying some more words.

They told US Weekly about Archie’s first words, and they’re adorable!

They said, “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,’.”

It seems that Archie loves reading with his parents, after Meghan shared a video where she read a story to her son.

To celebrate Archie’s birthday, the Duchess read Duck! Rabbit! to support Save the Children.

The source added that Archie has certain activities he loves doing too, which we’re sure are keeping him entertained during lockdown too.

They revealed, “he loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks”.

Archie was born in May 2019, with Harry and Meghan doing an official photocall with their new son a few days later.

Recently, Prince Harry revealed how he was bonding with Archie during lockdown.

During a heart-to-heart interview, he said, “To be able to have so much family time – I feel guilty to have so much family time.

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that happened and then maybe half an hour later, maybe a day later, there is going to be something that you have to deal with and there is no way you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in another room.”