Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s talking and these are his first words

Lucy Buglass
    • Prince Harry’s son Archie is starting to talk, and his first words are very sweet!

    Archie is starting to talk now he’s one-year-old, and a source has revealed that the young royal has been saying some more words.

    They told US Weekly about Archie’s first words, and they’re adorable!

    They said, “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada,’ ‘Mama,’ ‘book,’ and ‘dog,’.”

    It seems that Archie loves reading with his parents, after Meghan shared a video where she read a story to her son.

    To celebrate Archie’s birthday, the Duchess read Duck! Rabbit! to support Save the Children.

    "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

    The source added that Archie has certain activities he loves doing too, which we’re sure are keeping him entertained during lockdown too.

    They revealed, “he loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks”.

    Archie was born in May 2019, with Harry and Meghan doing an official photocall with their new son a few days later.

    Recently, Prince Harry revealed how he was bonding with Archie during lockdown.

    During a heart-to-heart interview, he said, “To be able to have so much family time – I feel guilty to have so much family time.

    “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that happened and then maybe half an hour later, maybe a day later, there is going to be something that you have to deal with and there is no way you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in another room.”