Being the first child of Harry and Meghan, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was never destined to have a normal life.

Since he was welcomed into the world on 6 May last year, he’s already had quite an eventful time.

While most babies don’t see much outside of their home town in their first 12 months, Archie has moved homes (and countries) twice already, been on holiday to Africa, and has had three more nannies than the average royal baby.

Here, as his parents prepare to celebrate Archie’s first birthday, we take a look at his jam-packed first year.

Three nannies

Archie’s royal nanny has never been revealed, but has been reported to be Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney (below). She’s said to be the third nanny hired by Meghan and Harry since Archie’s birth last year. The first was reportedly let go after a few weeks as she was ‘unprofessional’, while the second only worked nights.

Official photos

Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they wish to raise their son as a ‘private citizen’, and he’s not been seen in public much. But they have released adorable photos of Archie to mark special occasions, including his birth, Father’s Day, his christening and Christmas. It’s likely we’ll get another glimpse of him on his birthday.

Charitable beginnings

Archie already has a charity in his name. Harry and Meghan recently announced that their new charitable venture – replacing the Sussex Royal brand – is called the Archewell Foundation. They also revealed the Greek word in the project – Arche – was the inspiration behind the name of their son and means ‘source of action’.

Green fingered

The Sussex Great Forest campaign was started back in November, originally setting out with a goal of 10,000 trees to be planted by the royal tot’s first birthday. That figure was reached just a month later and a new target was set of 100,000. On 1 April, it was announced that 101,079 trees have been planted in Harry, Meghan and Archie’s names! That’s an amazing achievement.

Godparents fit for a royal

Meghan and Harry kept most details private about Archie’s christening at Windsor Castle, but we do know who two of his godparents are. One is Tiggy Pettifer (née Legge-Bourke), William and Harry’s former nanny; the other is Mark Dyer, the Prince of Wales’ former equerry and close friend.

Two Mother’s Days

With Meghan being American, she usually celebrates Mother’s Day in May. Last year, she shared a very cute picture of Archie’s feet just six days after his birth, ‘Paying tribute to all mothers – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.’ But, with Archie being born in the UK and his dad British, he also got to celebrate his mummy on 22 March this year.

Jet-setter

Many children don’t get to leave the country in their first year, but Archie is already rather well travelled. As well as flying between the UK, Canada and the States, Archie went with his mum and dad to Africa for 10 days in October last year. Harry visited four different countries on the continent, while Archie stayed with his mum in South Africa.

