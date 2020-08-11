We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Not so super nanny!

Harry and Meghan reportedly fired the nanny of son Archie because she was being “unprofessional”.

There have been a number of changes in the Sussex household when it comes to people looking after their son Archie, one.

The alleged reason behind firing one nanny has come to light and comes after Prince Harry reveals one of his biggest concerns for son Archie’s future

According to the new Harry and Meghan biography, Finding Freedom, Meghan and Harry were ‘forced’ to fire Archie’s night nanny during her second shift at Frogmore Cottage, after she was claimed to be unprofessional.

The night nurse, who was employed shortly after Archie’s birth, but the former royal couple struggled to sleep properly so decided to take on the night feeds themselves.

Why was Archie nanny fired?

The tell-all book, which is published today, is co-authored by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, and claims the reasons behind the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, decision to let go of the nanny were because, ‘Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional,’ the co-authors wrote.

It’s claimed the night nanny was instead of having a nanny full time, after Meghan’s mum Doria returned back to the US.

While the exact details of what happened have not been revealed, its understood they decided to go it alone.

The book reads, ‘The new parents went on to hire a second night nurse, who did a fine job, but because of the incident with the first nurse, neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.

‘After a few weeks, they decided to take on nights themselves and went without a night nurse entirely.’