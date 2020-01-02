The adorable detail you might have missed in baby Archie’s new photo

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle shared a new photo of baby Archie. The Sussexes released an adorable video to mark the New Year.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle shared a brand new never-before-seen photo of baby Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the photo as part of an adorable video they shared to mark the New Year.

This royal news comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed Prince George’s favourite song that he makes them listen to every morning.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrated the New Year with fans in the most adorable way.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their Instagram page with a sweet video compilation of their past year, sharing clip and photos of what they got up to throughout 2019.

And undoubtedly one of the biggest milestones the pair’s went through earlier in the year was the birth of their first child.

Harry and Meghan welcomed eight-month-old son Archie back at the start of May and since then fans have been obsessed with getting a glimpse of the newest little royal.

So followers were thrilled when the Sussexes’ newest video included an adorable never-before-seen snap of the little one.

The heartwarming photo showed baby Archie being held by dad Prince Harry, who was beaming at his son.

The father and son are posing against a gorgeous lake and mountain backdrop, with the photo presumably being taken out in Canada where the family have been spending their Christmas break.

And little Archie looked absolutely adorable in the photo, snuggled up in a cosy lined brown coat, with matching fluffy boots and a grey bobble hat.

But the cute outfit contained a couple of sweet details that we all might have missed.

The comfy boots that the little royal was wearing were given to the Duke and Duchess when they visited Australia last year, the same trip during which news of Meghan’s pregnancy was announced.

And if that wasn’t adorable enough, the cosy coat that Archie was wearing is a Boden buy, which features a hood decorated with pointed ears, eyes and a nose so that it looks like a little bear. How cute!

Wishing followers a happy new year alongside their post, the Duke and Duchess wrote, ‘“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!

‘We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year.

‘We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”’