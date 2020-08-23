Baby Archie could face THIS royal restriction as an adult

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved away from the UK to raise their son outside the royal family - but it looks like Archie could still face a certain royal restriction as an adult.

A royal expert has said baby Archie could face a royal restriction as an adult.

Archie might be subject to a royal law surrounding marriage, which means he might have to ask permission to marry.

This royal news follows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opening up on the world ‘Archie will inherit.‘

It’s highly likely that Archie will be raised in the US, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a house in Santa Barbara a few weeks ago.

But while Harry and Meghan decided not to give Archie a royal title at birth, he will still move up the line of succession when his grandfather Prince Charles becomes king. When this happens, Archie will automatically become a prince and it will be up to him to decide whether he uses his royal title when he reaches 18.

However, a royal expert has claimed that even if Archie decides against using his HRH style, there is still a chance he will be subject to a royal law surrounding marriage.

According to expert Iain MacMarthanne, the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act rules that royals who are sixth in line to the throne and above must ask the presiding monarch for permission to marry – so this is likely to apply to Archie one day.

Archie could, therefore, face the same rule as his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Mr MacMarthanne told Express.co.uk, ‘Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign’s permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession.

‘The 2013 Act sought to bring multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy up to date. Through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the first born child irrespective of gender to become heir apparent.

‘The disqualification from inheriting the throne by marrying a Catholic was removed; and the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 was repealed, resulting in only the first six in line to the throne being required to obtain the sovereign’s permission.’

Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to give up their roles as senior royals was partly motivated by their wish to give Archie a ‘more peaceful life’ – but this royal restriction could crop up when their son gets older.