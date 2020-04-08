We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Like many families across the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are spending the coronavirus lockdown away from relatives.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are keeping in touch with the Queen and Prince Charles in a super sweet way while they’re separated due to the coronavirus.

The Cambridge kids are said to be enjoying countryside life while on lockdown in Norfolk.

This royal news comes after it was revealed Prince William could return to his old job in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are keeping in touch with their grandfather and their great grandmother in a very sweet way.

While the Her Majesty the Queen is spending the pandemic lockdown in Windsor Castle, Prince Charles is residing in Balmoral and the Prince William, Duchess Catherine and their little ones are at Amner Hall in Norfolk.

Despite the distance, the young royals have been keeping in touch with their beloved elders via technology.

According to a source, Prince George and Princess Charlotte love to chat away to the Queen via the phone or by sending videos.

“Kate Middleton ensures that Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis speak to the Queen, known as ‘GAN GAN’ and Prince Philip as often as possible,” an insider told Fabulous.

“The older two talk on the telephone or send chatty videos to Windsor.

“Prince Charles is also very much in touch with the Cambridge trio.

“They do like to chat away to Grandpa Charles and get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers, and speak to him about lambs, squirrels, highland cattle.”

Very sweet!

According to reports, the Cambridge kids are enjoying the time they’re able to spend out in the countryside while their London school, Thomas’s Battersea is closed.

“George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall,” a source revealed.

“Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted.”