The Countess of Wessex has opened up about her children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, revealing they're not "into" social media.

Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, is the patron for Childline and NSPCC

While many teens and pre-teens have TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and everything else, Sophie Wessex has confessed her 16-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son aren’t bothered about having an online presence.

Prince Edward’s wife told Good Housekeeping: “At the moment, my children aren’t into social media.

“However, it is here to stay, so it’s important for them to understand it and for us to equip them with the tools to navigate it successfully. Again, I think openness is one way families can support their teenagers.”

The Countess – who is patron of the NSPCC and Childline – added: “If children feel they can discuss issues and worries with their parents, without fear of them, or their friends, being judged, this may give opportunity to help them with what can be a complex and very pressured area. It’s so important that young people have adults in their lives who support and affirm them. Particularly when the virtual world can be, at times, unkind.

“Young people need to know they can trust someone with a problem, be that a person directly involved in their life or, of course, Childline is always there for them.”

Prince Edward and Sophie spent lockdown in their Surrey home, although the family were spotted visiting the Queen and Prince Philip in Balmoral this month – making them one of Her Majesty’s first visitors in Scotland.

Sophie previously insisted her two children have a relatively normal life, and will “have to work for a living”.

Opening up about her children to the Sunday Times, she said: “They go to a regular school. They go to friends for sleepovers and parties.

“At weekends we do lots of dog walking and stay with friends. I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother.”