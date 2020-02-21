We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

She said, “A very wise man did say to me… ‘We are more like animals than we think. We need people around us. The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.”

Kate, who is mum to Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and Prince Louis, one, explained, ‘It was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it’s not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days and bad days.’

And her choice of words got us thinking who it could have been and we suspect she got some sound advice from the legendary Sir David Attenborough.

What are the clues Sir David Attenborough could have helped Kate?

Firstly, if you were to choose words to describe Sir David, 93, “a very wise man” would be up there.

Secondly, he has often expressed his wise views on the world, having once made the connection to say, ‘In moments of great grief, that’s where you look and immerse yourself. You realise you are not immortal, you are not a god, you are part of the natural world and you come to accept that.’

Thirdly, in the podcast Kate mentions the guilt and gives an insight into what happens if she doesn’t do the school run. When asked if she suffers mum guilt? She replied, ‘Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying. All the time… even this morning [coming to an engagement] George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’ it’s a constant challenge.’

And what’s most interesting, and timely, is that just days after Kate and Prince William had dropped their daughter Charlotte, four, off for her very first day at nursery, they were both on an official engagement with Sir David, over in Birkenhead Merseyside. And it’s likely that in order to make the timings, they would have had to miss the school run that morning.

Fifthly, Sir David, knows what it’s like to juggle parenting and his passions, he has two grown-up children, Robert and Susan. Meanwhile Kate revealed her children have a love of the nature as she often takes them to explore the outdoors.

And finally, the engagement with Sir David, which involved christening a ship with a bottle of champagne, was notably last carried out by Kate for the naming of the Royal Princess cruise ship in Southampton, during one of her last engagements before she gave birth to Prince George in 2013 – and before any kind of mum-guilt could start creeping in.