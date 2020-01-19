The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex’s style overhauls

There’s no denying that as two of the most photographed women in the world, the pressure is on for the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex to always look their best.

From their hairstyles to what they wear, nothing is off limits to public comment when sister-in-laws Kate and Meghan step out.

Mixing it up

The Duchess of Cambridge’s style evolved hugely in 2019 and fashion editor and stylist Antonia Kraskowski credits the change to the appointment of Kate’s new stylist, Virginia Chadwyck-Healey.

Antonia says, ‘Previously, Kate stuck to staple designers such as Alexander McQueen, but recently she has been pictured in more trendy brands such as Alessandra Rich.

Kate has become more daring with her style and is even mixing in pieces from the high street – including a Zara jewelled headband. She seems to be becoming more comfortable in her style and more willing to experiment.’

The Duchess of Cambridge upgraded her dark locks for warm honey highlights last year – and celebrity hair stylist Shane O’Sullivan thinks the move was ‘flawless’.

The 38-year- old – who previously fell foul of the dreaded grey roots – debuted the transformation in autumn, and was labelled ‘bang on-trend’ by her adoring fans on social media.

Shortly after giving birth to her first son, Archie, in May 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, stepped out with noticeably fuller locks – sparking speculation that she was relying on hair extensions for a bit of added volume.

Shane tells Woman, ‘As a new mum, hormonally it is very common for women to have increased hair growth during pregnancy and then to experience hair loss after pregnancy. Hair extensions are a great solution to help with these changes, especially if you’re in the limelight.’

With the former actress under huge pressure to look ‘immaculate’, she’ll want volume while being discreet.

Shane explains, ‘We imagine she has hair extensions for extra body and length, and because she changes her style quite often, I suspect she probably wears bonded or I-tip extensions, which are super-discreet and allow the wearer to slick their hair back without any sign of the extensions on show.

Because Meghan wears her hair up so regularly, these are a more practical option than tape-in hair extensions.’

While becoming a mum has sparked a positive change in the Duchess of Cambridge’s style, Antonia thinks Meghan is struggling to adapt her fashion sense.

She says, ‘I think Meghan is finding the crossover from her own style of ripped jeans and boyfriend shirts to a more formal approach to her wardrobe quite difficult.’

But Antonia says it’s nice to see Meghan embracing the British high street.

‘She’s not afraid to mix high and low.’