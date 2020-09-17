We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall revealed she has taught grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte one of her healthy eating habits this week.

Duchess Camilla told students at a recent public engagement she loves to snack on raw peas and the Cambridge kids love it too.

The Duchess paid a visit to a school in Slough this week and she gave children an insight into her life during the royal engagement.

“I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden”, she confessed about one of her favourite foods.

“If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet.”

The Duchess added, “I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas.”

Camilla has a growing number of grandchildren.

On husband Prince Charles’ side she has Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, Prince Louis, two, and Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s one-year-old son, Archie.

Meanwhile Camilla, who shares son Tom and daughter Laura with ex husband Andrew Parker Bowles, has five grandchildren from her previous marriage.

Daughter Laura has three children, Eliza, 12, and twins Gus and Louis, 10, while Tom has two children, Lola, 12, and Freddy, 10.

Camilla previously revealed a sweet picture taken outside in the sunshine in which the iconic royal and her grandchildren seem to be accompanied by a large dog.

Camilla usually spends time at the Highgrove royal residence with husband Prince Charles, who has a passion for organic farming.

He once said, “In farming, as in gardening, I happen to believe that if you treat the land with love and respect, then it will repay you in kind.”