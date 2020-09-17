Trending:

Duchess Camilla reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte have picked up one of her healthy eating habits

Yummy!
Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall revealed she has taught grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte one of her healthy eating habits this week.

    The Duchess paid a visit to a school in Slough this week and she gave children an insight into her life during the royal engagement.

    View this post on Instagram

    🥦🥖🥩🍌The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited @asda Bristol Distribution Centre this afternoon. Together they thanked staff for ensuring the UK's food supply continued to flow during the Coronavirus pandemic. The 700 person team has made over 12,500 deliveries to stores across South West England, with increased working hours and changing shift patterns to ensure demand was met. . 👔🏭Their Royal Highnesses also visited the @turnbull_asser shirt factory in Gloucester. At the beginning of lockdown the factory's production line changed to specifically make scrubs for @nhsenglandldn with the use of specially bought machines. Between April 30th-May 7th all of the company’s profits were donated to @nhscharitiestogether.

    A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

    “I tell you what I really like – eating peas straight from the garden”, she confessed about one of her favourite foods.

    “If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet.”

    The Duchess added, “I take all my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas.”

    READ MORE: Duchess of Cornwall sends emotional words of support to abuse victims in poignant message

    Camilla has a growing number of grandchildren.

    On husband Prince Charles’ side she has Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, Prince Louis, two, and Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s one-year-old son, Archie.

    Meanwhile Camilla, who shares son Tom and daughter Laura with ex husband Andrew Parker Bowles, has five grandchildren from her previous marriage.

    Daughter Laura has three children, Eliza, 12, and twins Gus and Louis, 10, while Tom has two children, Lola, 12, and Freddy, 10.

    Camilla previously revealed a sweet picture taken outside in the sunshine in which the iconic royal and her grandchildren seem to be accompanied by a large dog.

    View this post on Instagram

    Via @clarencehouse: Today, a great number of new NHS Volunteer Responders will take up their duties in support of the NHS during the Coronavirus pandemic. Over 750,000 people signed up to the scheme in just four days after it was launched – three times the original target. Volunteers will be involved with… 🔹delivering medicines from pharmacies; 🔹driving patients to and from hospital; 🔹making regular phone calls to check on people in isolation; 🔹transporting medical supplies and equipment for the NHS. As the proud President of the @royalvolservice, The Duchess of Cornwall has got involved with the NHS Volunteer Responder programme herself by undertaking a ‘check-in and chat’ over the phone with Doris, 85, who has spent the last two weeks self-isolating. . ⬅️ Her Royal Highness also sent a message of thanks to all the NHS Volunteer Responders who have come forward to support the NHS at this great time of need. Read HRH’s message in full through the link in our bio. . 📷 Clarence House

    A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

    Camilla usually spends time at the Highgrove royal residence with husband Prince Charles, who has a passion for organic farming.

    He once said, “In farming, as in gardening, I happen to believe that if you treat the land with love and respect, then it will repay you in kind.”