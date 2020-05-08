Duchess of Cambridge reveals why Prince George is getting jealous of his sister in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her debut appearance on This Morning on Thursday, where she shared what coronavirus lockdown had been like for her family.



During the segment, the duchess – who spoke via video link – shed light on how her children were coping with lockdown life.

Presenter Holly Willoughby asked the Duchess of Cambridge how her little ones were finding home schooling.

The royal revealed that her eldest, six-year-old Prince George, has been struggling with the fact that his sister, five-year-old Princess Charlotte, is receiving more exciting school projects than him. So there’s been a little sibling jealousy in the Cambridge household.

The Duchess of Cambridge explained, ‘George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects – because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.’

Kate also praised her children’s school – Thomas’s Battersea – for being ‘very supportive’ towards the kids during the lockdown, adding that it was a difficult and strange time for everyone.

The royal appeared on the ITV show to discuss her new project with the National Portrait Gallery, titled Hold Still, which features photos that capture the ‘resilience, bravery and kindness’ of Britons during the coronavirus crisis.

The Duchess of Cambridge also shared some of her own photography tips, including the importance of ‘capturing the moment’ and not ‘making it too set up’.

She joked that she was glad there were no photos of what she looked like after taking the pictures of Prince Louis covered in paint, for his birthday portrait.

When asked how her children were coping with not seeing friends and family members, she replied, ‘It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great.’