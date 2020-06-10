We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge has hired a new member to join her team.

Duchess Catherine has hired Hannah Cockburn-Logie as her new Private Secretary

Hannah Cockburn-Logie has worked closely with the Cambridges in the past and accompanied the couple on their tour of India and Bhutan in 2016

She will co-ordinate the Duchess’ diary and accompany her on official engagements

It follows royal news that the Duchess refuses to follow royal parenting traditions

Catherine Middleton has appointed a new Private Secretary, who will act as her right-hand woman.

According to LinkedIn, Hannah Cockburn-Logie joined the team in June and is now in charge of co-ordinating her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge’s diary.

Hannah – whose background is in working for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office – will also accompany Catherine on official engagements once lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Such a high-profile job won’t phase Catherine’s new Private Secretary as she has plenty of experience in this field. She even arranged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal tour of India and Bhutan in 2016 and joined them for the trip.

In 2017, Hannah was awarded an OBE for services to the UK-India relationship having over-seen a number of Prime Ministerial visits and royal tours to the country.

Catherine’s latest hiring comes six months after Catherine Quinn quit the role after two years of service. At the time an insider revealed, “Catherine is a thoroughly lovely lady and has achieved a lot working for the duchess. But she simply wants to take a step back and focus again on her charity work.”

Despite only being in the role for two years, she left on good terms. “They are parting on the best of terms,” they added.

While in lockdown the Duchess has tried to stay in touch with as many of her patronages as possible via video call.

Earlier this week the Duchess, 38, was given a virtual tour of Clouds House – one of Action on Addiction’s treatment centres in Wiltshire, which has remained open during the global pandemic.

Appearing via video link from Amner Hall in Norfolk, Catherine spoke with Action on Addiction’s CEO Graham Beech – who expressed his concerns that a new YouGov poll commissioned by Action on Addiction suggests that addictive behaviours could be rising in lockdown.

She said, “The worrying thing is, it is all those people who aren’t necessarily reaching out who are struggling, who perhaps don’t feel they can reach out.

“Or the fact that maybe they haven’t realised that addictive behaviours have sort of established, particularly if it’s the first time – and it’s those people who aren’t necessarily being vocal about it. It’s making sure that they know they can reach out and that you are here to help and support them in this very difficult time.”