Duchess of Cornwall sends emotional words of support to abuse victims in poignant message

The Duchess of Cornwall has penned an emotional message of support to victims of domestic abuse.

The Duchess is a patron for SafeLives, a charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

With stats showing that cases of domestic abuse have drastically risen since the coronavirus lockdown came into place, the future Queen consort opened up on the heartbreaking issue.

In a feature written by Duchess Camilla in The Guardian, she reaches out to those who have suffered at the hands of an abuser – particularly during the tough year that has been 2020.

“Six months ago, our country went into lockdown. Almost immediately, we saw both the best and the worst of human behaviour. For many, charity truly began at home, with family members caring for shielding relatives, and neighbours pulling together in new and different ways.

“But for some, it was abuse, rather than charity, that began at home,” the iconic royal, who is a patron for SafeLives, a charity dedicated to ending domestic abuse.

Camilla recalled how she had heard of many “heartbreaking” stories about those living in abusive situations during lockdown and shared her fears for those who were unable to seek help because of lockdown restrictions and for those who continue to live in those dangerous situations.

“I have learned how vital it is to spread the word about the help that is available. For any readers in that situation, please know that you are not alone,” the Duchess continued.

“While many aspects of our lives are now slowly returning to some kind of normality, we must also remember there are those for whom the lockdown of fear and abuse remains.

“It is therefore vital that we continue to do everything we can to help them in whatever way possible for as long as is necessary.”

If you feel you are in an abusive or controlling relationship and need help, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.