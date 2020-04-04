We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Less than two years after their wedding, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped back as working members of the British Royal Family – and it seems Meghan has got her eye on an A-list life with Harry and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The former Suits star is said to have already instructed her agent to get her a role in a superhero film, in a move that would see her return to the acting world with a bang, and it’s been reported she and Harry are considering a move to a Malibu mansion that previously boasted Caitlyn Jenner’s daughter Kylie as a tenant. And our sister publication Woman’s Own is told that, after such intense media attention over the last couple of years, Meghan is also keen to set the record straight.

Taking the stage

Before her time as a royal, Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons and had small parts in movies including Horrible Bosses, but there’s nothing small about her plans for a Hollywood comeback.

A well-placed source told Woman’s Own, ‘Meghan has every confidence in her ability as an actress, but she also knows that everyone now associates her with her time as a working British royal. She wants to get some movie roles under her belt so that she can prove herself as an actress who deserves to be taken seriously.’

Having her say

Understandably Meghan also wants to have her say on some things that have been written about her. It wouldn’t be the first time she’s gone on record about the press interest in her life, after she spoke candidly during Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

At the time she said, ‘It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy.’

The insider said Meghan now plans to document her time in the Royal Family in some way – and Harry’s given his full blessing. The source continued, ‘Meghan plans to document the highs, the lows and the real reason she and Harry decided to walk away. She’ll also detail their love story. For Meghan, this will be about closure. Harry is on board because he knows that once his wife sets her mind to something, nothing will stop her – one of the many reasons he loves her.’

Finding a Hollywood home

I’m a Celebrity… star Caitlyn Jenner recently claimed Meghan and Harry were house hunting in the US, despite currently being based in Canada. Caitlyn said, ‘I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu.’

And it’s since been reported that the couple are eyeing up one particular, European-style mansion…

Petra Manor has eight bedrooms and it’s thought that Harry and Meghan want to rent the luxurious property as a ‘test run’.

As if the beautiful house and dreamy location weren’t enough, it’s also just 30 miles from Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland. Stuart Heller, owner of Stay Awhile Villas, wouldn’t confirm whether or not the couple had leased the property, but said, ‘It’s perfect for anyone wanting to move to the area and Harry and Meghan will want to see if Malibu suits their lifestyle.’

Back to basics

As well as being keen to reignite her acting career and relocate closer to her mother, it seems Meghan is determined to live a life free of the restraints that came with being the Duchess of Sussex.

Following her last engagements in March, a source said, ‘Meghan wants to raise Archie in a household that’s filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs.

It’s still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight.’ The insider insider added, ‘Meghan has shown the world that she will not be told how to live her life by anyone – even the Royal Family.’