Yesterday, marked the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day and - despite being in lockdown - even the royal family got in on the celebrations.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised veterans at a care home yesterday with a video call to mark VE Day.

The royal couple spoke to the eldest and youngest veterans at the home, Charles and Jean.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised veterans at the Royal British Legion’s Mais House care home yesterday, by making a very special video call.

The royal couple spoke to the eldest and youngest veterans at the care home, Charles and Jean, and asked them about their VE Day celebrations.

A post on the Kensington Palace Instagram page shows a short clip of the pair speaking to the residents.

The caption reads, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined veterans for a very special #VEDay75 party at @RoyalBritishLegion’s Mais House Care Home.’

In the video, Kate asks, ‘Do you both remember VE Day?’

To which Jean replies, ‘I can remember the street party, the whole of the street joined into one big table.’

Charles adds, ‘We were in Greece at the time and I had to go round early in the morning with rum for all the men.’

The Duke of Cambridge jokes, ‘I bet you were the hero of the time, delivering rum out to everybody.’

He then says, ‘It’s been a real pleasure to speak to you both. Enjoy today and just because we can’t be together everyone is still thinking of you today and are very proud of everything you’ve achieved.’

The Instagram caption continues, ‘On the 75th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day, we pay tribute to the service of the entire #WW2 generation — from British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces to evacuees and those who served on the home front.’

The Kensington Palace account adds that followers can visit their YouTube page to see more of the VE Day party.