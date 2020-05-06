We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is celebrating his first ever birthday today.

To mark the special day, his aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared a lovely photo tribute to the little royal on social media.

This day marks one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Archie Harrison Mount-Batten Windsor into the world, making them parents for the first time.

In light of the special day, lots of the little boy’s royal relatives have been sending their love and good wishes, including Archie’s aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Catherine, took to social media today to share a sweet birthday message to baby Archie.

On the Kensington Royal Instagram account, the Cambridge family posted a snapshot taken on the day of Archie’s christening last year.

In the photo, Harry and Meghan can be seen beaming with Archie in their arms, while surrounded by loved ones, including Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and future King Prince Charles.

‘Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today! 🎈,’ the caption beside the picture read.

Of course, plenty of royal fans have been sharing similar messages online.

‘One year ago today (UK time) we learned that Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex had given birth to a beautiful baby boy…our nephew & godson…. Archie Harrison. Happy First Birthday Archie. We all love you muchkin,’ one sweetly wrote on Twitter.

‘Happy Birthday to this miraculous baby. We love you Archie ❣#ArchieDay, added another.