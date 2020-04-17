The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reveal the ‘mean’ secret they’ve kept from their kids

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed the “mean” secret they’ve kept from their children during the coronavirus lockdown.

During a special appearance on BBC Breakfast, the royal couple confessed the cheeky secret they’ve been keeping from their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal pair made an appearance on BBC Breakfast this morning as part of their new Every Mind Matters campaign.

During the chat, Prince William and Duchess Catherine opened up about how their little ones are getting on with lockdown life.

The Cambridges are currently residing in their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, where the Duchess is home schooling the eldest of her brood, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, with their school, Thomas’s Battersea, having closed its doors.

It seems that education hasn’t halted for the little ones over the Easter holidays though, with Catherine admitting she’s not told them that the school break arrived last week.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” she laughed.

Oh, Kate!

Confessing that she has found it challenging keeping Prince George, Princess Charlotte and her youngest tot Prince Louis, in a strict routine has been “challenging”, Kate explained that she’s found ticking off lots of activities has helped things feel rewarding for the children.

“You get to the end of the day, you write down a the list of the things you have done in that day.

“You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cooked, baked, you get to the end of the day, they have had a lovely time.

“It’s amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”