Brits are set to gain an extra bank holiday in 2022 thanks to the Queen.

Her Majesty is set to reach the incredible milestone of 70 years on the throne in 2022 and the nation will be treated to a day off in honour of the celebration.

Even more excitingly, the 94-year-old monarch’s big anniversary will mean we get a four day weekend.

The Queen will have reigned for 70 years in February 2022 but plans are in place for Brits to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in the summer, to mark the date of her coronation in 1953.

The extra bank holiday will fall on Friday, June 3rd 2022 while the late May bank holiday will be moved to June 2nd so that celebrations in honour of the Queen’s time on the throne can go on from the 2nd to the 5th of June.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the Queen’s milestone will be a “truly historic moment” and deserves a “celebration to remember”.

“It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together,” he added.

“We will set out further plans in the coming months, but we want to match the unforgettable spectacle of the London 2012 Games with the Great British pageantry of the Diamond Jubilee.

“I’ve been working closely with some of the UK’s most talented creative minds to show off the best of Britain old and new – mixing the ceremonial splendour of previous Jubilees with cutting-edge artistry and tech.

“There will be a new Platinum Jubilee medal for people working in the Armed Forces and emergency services, and Jubilee projects that leave a lasting legacy to the Queen’s seven decades of unwavering public service.”