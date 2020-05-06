15 things you didn’t know about Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since he was born, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have understandably kept details about their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's life out of the public eye.

However, as time has gone on official sources, royal experts and friends have revealed more about baby Archie’s life to the public. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor turns one year one today, what are some of the more surprising things we didn’t know about Archie?

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is the first son of Prince Harry and Megan Markle, born on May 6 2019. He’s the grandchild of Prince Charles and the great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II. His cousins are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his uncle is Prince William.

Here are the things you probably didn’t know about Archie Mountbatten-Windsor…

If you’re a keen fan of the royals, you might already know some of these. But we reckon most of these facts about Archie Mountbatten-Windsor are slightly harder to find.

1. Archie was an unexpected name for the baby

When Archie was born, many people predicted that his name would be Arthur, Albert or Alexander, named after some of the most famous English kings and rulers in history.

The name Archie, nor Harrison, has any royal connections. But some believe that this name was chosen to reflect both Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s heritages, as Archie is a traditional English name and Harrison is more American. Harrison also means “son of Harry”. Also, Archie is his full name, as isn’t a nickname for a longer more formal moniker, such as Archibald.

2. But Prince George might have known the baby’s name months before…

There is some speculation that Prince George might have known Archie’s name months before he was born. In January 2019, while on a walk with his grandmother Carole, Prince George revealed to a lady walking her dog that his own name was Archie.

At the time, we all thought this was just the prince playing around…but now, it seems like he was revealing a well-kept royal secret.

3. The name Archie means “brave”

Archie means “noble” or “brave”. It’s also a name that has almost a thousand years of history behind it, with the first record of the name Archie used in the Domesday Book of 1086.

4. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was not born at home

Before Archie was born, there was speculation that Meghan Markle would give birth to her son at the couple’s home in Windsor. However, when the baby’s birth certificate was released, per royal protocol, we learnt that Archie had been born at the Portland Hospital in Westminster. This is also where the Duchess of York gave birth to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, Harry’s cousins.

5. His birth certificate caused a lot of confusion

Like all birth certificates, Archie’s is public record and when it was made public, it revealed some surprising facts about the new born’s parents. For example, Prince Harry (or Henry as he’s named on the certificate) registered the birth himself, 11 days after his son was born.

But what fans were most confused over was Meghan Markle’s title on the certificate. Even though her official title was the Duchess of Sussex, the birth certificate named her as a “Princess of the United Kingdom” under the job section.

6. He’s a Taurus, just like three other senior members of the royal family

Baby Archie was born under the earth sign, Taurus. For those who follow star signs, this means that Archie is likely to be level-headed, practical and determined as he grows up – much like other members of the royal family.

Archie shares his Taurus star sign with none other than the Queen herself who was born in April, as well as Princess Charlotte, who was born in May and Prince Louis, who was also born in April.

7. Archie’s birthstone is an emerald

According to the American Gem Society, the emerald is a symbol of rebirth. It’s believed to grant foresight, good fortune and youth to those born under it. While his birth flowers are Lily of the Valley and Hawthorn, which in turn symbolise sweetness, motherhood and hope.

8. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor doesn’t have any royal titles

When Archie was born, he was traditionally supposed to take on his father’s earldom and become Archie, Earl of Dumbarton. But as Marlene Koenig told Time magazine last year, this was a deliberate action taken by Archie’s parents because they “want a normal life for their children”. Instead, he is simply known as Master Archie.

She also told that magazine that because Archie doesn’t have a title, he wouldn’t be required to attend royal engagements, have royal duties or patronages.

9. Archie is a British and an American citizen

While it was not confirmed when Archie was born if he would be a dual American and British citizen, the current laws say that his parents could apply for dual citizenship if they wanted to.

By birth, Archie is a British citizen. And according to the US Department of State, a baby that’s born outside the United States to at least one American parent, who has been in the country for at least five years before the birth of their child, can also acquire US citizenship.

As Meghan has done this and the couple have now moved to the States, Master Archie is likely to be a dual UK-US citizen.

10. Archie wore the same christening gown as his cousins

The public was not offered much insight into baby Archie’s christening, however it was confirmed that Archie wore the same christening gown as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The christening robe is a replica of the one worn by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s first daughter, Victoria in 1841.

11. His godparents’ identities were kept private

When baby Archie was christened in July last year, the Palace chose to keep the identities of Archie Harrison’s godparents private to respect their privacy.

However, when Prince Harry and Meaghan stepped back from being senior royals, The Times released information that potentially revealed the identity of Archie’s godparents. They include Prince Harry and William’s former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, Prince Harry’s friends Mark Dyer and Charlie van Straubenzee.

12. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is still seventh in line to the throne

Although his parents have stepped back from live as senior royals, giving up their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie is still in line for the throne.

He is behind his father who is still sixth in line for the throne and ahead of the Duke of York, Prince Andrew.

13. Archie was taken on a royal tour for the first time at four months old

When Archie was four months old, his parents took him on tour with them to South Africa. The couple and their son met Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town and Prince Harry reportedly told the Archbishop that his son is “constantly wanting to stand.” Adorable.

The Archbishop gave the young baby two children’s books he had written. The first was a collection of Bible Stories and second was, Desmond and The Very Mean World.

14. Archie’s first birthday will be celebrated in the US

Now the couple have moved out to Los Angeles in California, Archie’s first couple of years will be lived out in the United States.

His first birthday party was originally planned to be an exciting affair with guests like tennis pro Serena Williams and actor George Clooney. But now, due to the coronavirus outbreak it’s set to just be a family affair with the three of them celebrating Archie’s birthday.

15. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will grow up with an American accent

With the royal couple now living in America rather than the UK, their son will likely start to speak with a different accent to his cousins. In fact, Archie Harrison’s whole upbringing will differ from his royal cousins.

According to author Penny Junor, “He will grow up as an American child with an American accent – like the child of an American celebrity, probably with a lot of security.”