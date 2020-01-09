The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are stepping back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and 'intend to work to become financially independent', while continuing to support the Queen.

The surprising news that Harry and Meghan have decided to divide their time between both the UK and North America does not come without plenty of burning questions from the wider public.

With many speculations about what the future holds for the couple and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, here is what we know so far about the decision.

What did Harry and Meghan’s statement say?

The couple released the statement on their Instagram page, @sussexroyal, explaining that Meghan and Harry are working towards becoming “financially independent”, while still “continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages”.

The full statement read, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Why have Harry and Meghan’s decided to step back from the royal family?

The couple’s unexpected announcement comes just after their return from a six-week family holiday in Canada over the festive period, where they took a break from royal duties.

The decision comes after the public got a snapshot into the couple’s mind-set in an ITV documentary filmed during a tour of South Africa in October. Answering whether she was coping at life as new mum Meghan said, “I have said for a long time to H – that is what I call him – it’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive.”

It seems the couple were also struggling to cope with pressures from the tabloid media. Towards the end of last year, Prince Harry said both he and Meghan were to take legal action against the Mail on Sunday claiming it unlawfully published one of Meghan’s private letters.

Harry said, “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person.”

How have the rest of the Royal Family reacted to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell news?

It is believed that no other royal, including the Her Majesty The Queen, were consulted before the decision was made public by the Harry and Meghan on their official social media account.

Though, a spokeswoman from Buckingham Palace told the BBC the Royal Family was “disappointed”.

After Harry and Meghan’s unexpected announcement, Buckingham Palace responded a few hours later with a statement which read, ‘Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.’

Where will Harry and Meghan live? And what will happen to Frogmore Cottage?

Harry and Meghan’s announcement informs the public that they will split their time between the UK and North America.

They are likely to reside in Canada, or perhaps even Los Angeles close to where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives. In the UK, the pair may continue to live in the newly renovated Frogmore Cottage located at Windsor Castle.

According to to the Royal Household’s latest annual financial statement, the pair in fact spent £2.4 million of British taxpayers’ money on renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess stated on their Sussex Royal website that they will continue to use Frogmore Cottage as their official residence so that “their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom”. However, they will require permission from the Queen if they wish to continue to reside at Frogmore Cottage.

Will Harry and Meghan continue to interact with the media?

Harry and Meghan’s interaction with the British press will change and we will no doubt see less of them.

As part of their new “working model”, Harry and Meghan have stated that they will no longer participate in the “royal rota”. The rota system was set up to give the media access to official royal engagements.

Will both Harry and Meghan lose their royal titles?

According to the newly launched Sussex Royal website, the couple suggest that they will both be able to keep their royal titles.

The website states, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex deeply believe in the role of The Monarchy, and their commitment to Her Majesty The Queen is unwavering. Their roles will continue to reflect their sense of duty and allegiance to The Monarch and her legacy in the world, as they transition into the new working model.’

How will Meghan and Harry’s royal roles change?

The pair will continue to support their patronages and charities while carrying out their duties on behalf of the monarchy when they are called upon, according to their launched website.

The website reads, ‘Today, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen their patronages to support charitable organisations that represent causes important to them and that honour the legacy of Her Majesty The Queen.’

Revealing the charities the couple wish to support in the future, the website states, ‘The range of communities supported by The Duke of Sussex include groups promoting environmental and societal well-being. While supporting Prince Harry’s work in these areas, The Duchess of Sussex has continued to focus particular energy on women’s empowerment and gender equality, as she has for many years.’

Does this mean the royal line of succession has changed?

No. Harry is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne and Harry and Meghan’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

Does this mean Harry and Meghan are both still royalty?

Yes. Both Harry and Meghan are both still considered royalty, they are however stepping back from their positions as senior royals.

Are Meghan and Harry the first to leave the Royal Family?

While is may come as a shock to the general public, Harry and Meghan are in fact not the first royals to take a step back. Their decision echoes that of Prince Edward, who abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, an American divorcée.

And, in November we saw Prince Andrew step away from his royal duties after he was tied with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

What does it mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

Even after taking a step back as senior royals, Harry and Meghan will still be classified by the Home Office as “internationally protected people”, according to a statement published on their Sussex Royal website.

“The provision of armed security by The Metropolitan Police is mandated by the Home Office, a ministerial department of Her Majesty’s Government, responsible for security and law & order.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected people which mandates this level of security.”

What does it mean for Harry and Meghan to be ‘financially independent’?

In their statement, Harry and Meghan revealed they were giving up public funding to become “financially independent”.

Under the previous agreement, Harry and Meghan prohibited from earning any of their own personal income. This has led many to wonder how the pair will support themselves in the future.

How much money do Harry and Meghan already have?

It is understood that Harry inherited millions after the passing of his mother Princess Diana. Harry is estimated to have around £30 million in personal wealth, while also receiving a yearly allowance from his father Prince Charles. Last year, Prince Charles is said to have paid £4.9 million from his income to his two sons, William and Harry.

And, before she tied the knot with Harry, Meghan was a millionaire herself, with a fortune of an estimated £3.8 million after various acting jobs, including her role in drama Suits.

How will Harry and Meghan earn their money?

Though the new Sussex Royal website remains somewhat vague about where the pair will receive their future income from, it does however hint that the couple’s “new working model” will in fact allow them to hold actual jobs and earn a professional income.

The website reads, “In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing.”