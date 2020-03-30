We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have responded to comments made by President Donald Trump about their move to the US.

The President took to social media to insist that the pair would not receive funding for security.

At the beginning of this year, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle confirmed their plans to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Following the controversial decision, the couple moved away from the UK to begin a new life in Canada with their ten-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

But last week it was reported that the parents and their son have now began residing in Meghan’s home town, Los Angeles.

It came along with news that the former Suits actress lent her voice to Disney documentary Elephants, which is set to begin streaming on Disney + on April 3rd.

Having caught onto reports of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s move to the States, outspoken President Trump made sure to have his say on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he penned, ‘I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!’

Following the comments, the pair issued a statement to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, denying ideas that they will be asking for funding from the USA.

They said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.’