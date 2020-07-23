We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Cambridge family are set to get some new neighbours and it could be you!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to get some new neighbours after nearby cottages go up for rent.

You could live next door to Prince William and Kate at their Anmer Hall home after cottages need new tenants.

The Cambridge’s have been living at the Norfolk residency throughout lockdown and the news comes as Prince George’s gives outfit nod to his dad Prince William

Prince William and Kate are expected to get some new neighbours after some cottages that are sited next to their extensive grounds go on the rental market.

And the cottages are expected to spark interest – especially as the rental price is cheaper than a London flat.

According to The Sun, two cottages just yards from the home where they live with sons Prince George and Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte.

One property is a two-bedroom semi-detached home available for £725 a month and the other a three-bedroom with large garden for £875 per month.

READ MORE: Prince William discusses lockdown weight loss after revealing trimmer figure

Both cottages are located opposite the tree-lined drive entrance to their 10-bedroom Grade II-listed Anmer Hall home.

The homes are up for rent by the Sandringham Estate, which also rents properties in 13 villages around the Queen’s residence.

But it’s expected the homes will be given priority to people who live and work in the area as they are only available as primary residences.

The surrounding village has just 29 homes and a population of 63 people. during lockdown the Cambridge children – Prince George, seven and Princess Charlotte, five, were pictured delivering food parcels to the elderly living in the region.

And chances are, whoever gets to rent one of the cottages, will see the family enter and leave their grounds by car.

To apply for rental consideration, there is a form to fill in online and those best suited to the property will be chosen.