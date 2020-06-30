We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living at actor Tyler Perry's home in LA with their son Archie.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie are living in actor Tyler Perry’s LA home temporarily

He has shared pictures of the home on Instagram, so we can see where the family are staying

In other royal news, Kate Middleton revealed why Prince George has been grumpy during lockdown – and it’s all Prince Louis’ fault

The Beverly Ridge Estate property is the perfect place for the family to stay temporarily, as it already had a nursery, which Tyler previously shared a picture of on Instagram.

Tyler captioned the picture, “I have travelled the world trying to find the peace that I have when I’m holding my sleeping son in my arms. God thank you! Amen for Aman. He’s beautiful!”

The white and blue nursery – which was built for Tyler’s son, Aman – is decorated with white walls, dark oak wooden floors, and a matching geometric patterned rug.

All the furniture in the room is white, includng a wooden cot, a side table and chair – which we’re guessing Harry and Meghan use to sit next to Archie to read books to him as he falls asleep.

READ MORE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison will ‘follow in his father’s footsteps’

In the picture, Aman’s cot includes building blocks spelling out his name, which have probably been taken out for Archie (or maybe they kept the ‘A’). His cot also includes a few furry friends in the shape of teddies, and a cute, knitted animal mobile hanging overhead.

Tyler has shared lots of other pictures of the house that Meghan and Harry are staying in, and his “writers room” is very grand.

The wooden feel of the house continues in there, and the room has a huge fireplace, with high ceilings, as well as a grand piano in the window and lots of seating space.

Outside, there’s acres and acres of green space, as well as two pools and decking with lots of loungers for Meghan and Harry to enjoy the Los Angeles sunshine on.