We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As children across the country break up for summer, we look at what the Cambridge's summer holiday could look like...

William and Kate prepare to spend the summer holidays with the family

We look at how they will be spending the coming weeks with their sons Prince George, six, Louis, two and daughter Charlotte, five.

It comes after The favourite foods of Prince George and Charlotte compared to what their young royal relatives like to eat was revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have stopped homeschooling Prince George and Charlotte after their kids’ school broke up for the summer holidays.

As the school closed its doors on July 3, it’s understood homeschooling stopped and Prince William and Kate look to entertain the kids in other ways over the coming weeks.

With lockdown restrictions lifted, the family could decide to return to their London home at Kensington Palace, but as tradition has it, they usually spend the summer break at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk where they have been residing since March.

With restrictions now allowing members of different households to meet up, could Kate be set to visit her parents?

Speaking during a recent visit to Fakenham Garden Centre, Kate revealed, ‘I’ve yet to see my family as they’re about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven’t seen them and I miss them.’

One celebration that will definitely be marked during the holidays is Prince George’s seventh birthday. Kate usually gets behind the camera to release exclusive snaps of her eldest to share with the world on his big day so it’s expected she will be looking for an ideal backdrop to get snapping her son.

It’s expected that William and Kate will opt for a UK staycation this year and among the locations popular with the royals are Scotland and the Lake District.