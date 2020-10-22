Trending:

The ‘moving’ reason behind Kate Garraway’s secret meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Hayley Minn
    • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted with Kate Garraway earlier this week.

    In the pictures, Prince William and Kate Middleton are both wearing blue suits, while Good Morning Britain presenter Kate can be seen standing behind them in a pretty, floral dress.

    And the GMB host has now explained why she had a secret meeting with the royal couple.

    Having seen the incredible response from people around the UK to the digital exhibition, we have brought #HoldStill2020 to the streets of the UK. Today The Duke and Duchess visited the Hold Still posters on display in Waterloo, London to see some of the portraits up close. With the support of @NationalPortraitGallery and @CoopUk, Hold Still portraits will be on display in 112 sites across 80 towns, cities, and boroughs over the coming weeks. After seeing the portraits on display, The Duke and Duchess met with NHS workers at St.Barts, three of which were featured in the final 100 images for their image 'All in this together' – an incredibly moving image, showcasing the camaraderie of the NHS community. Launched by The Duchess of Cambridge in May 2020, Hold Still created a unique collective portrait of the UK during lockdown. Over 31,500 entries were submitted between May and June — taken all over the nation by all age groups.

    After the pictures of her and Kate and William emerged, Kate’s GMB co-host Ranvir Singh commented that she had kept the meeting “very quiet”.

    Kate then explained how she had met the royals for a Pride of Britain Awards project.

    She said, “So this was yesterday. It was a great honour for me, I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time…”

    Ranvir interrupted, “They look like they are ignoring you there.”

    Thanking communities, individuals and businesses who have gone above and beyond to help others: Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited London Bridge and Whitechapel to hear about some of the challenges faced over the past six months. Throughout the Covid-19 emergency, London Bridge Job Centre has continued to provide face to face support to vulnerable customers. There, The Duke and Duchess spoke to customers, staff and employers on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic. At the London Muslim Centre @eastlondonmosque, volunteers have supported members of the community by helping to cook and deliver warm meals and medication to the most vulnerable – and gone above and beyond by providing befriending calls to the isolated, vulnerable and elderly and critical counselling, including supporting women affected by domestic violence. During a visit to East London’s famous @beigel_bake Brick Lane Bakery, The Duke and Duchess heard how this affected employees, as well as the ways in which the shop have helped their community through food donation and delivery.

    Kate replied, “They look like they are blanking me. I actually just sort of followed them for the day.

    “No, no. They were taking part in something for the Pride of Britain on ITV on November 1.

    “It’s really moving and beautiful.”

    Kate added that there will not be the “big live event” or red carpet at this year’s awards, like there usually is for the ceremony that celebrates people from all walks of life who’ve done heroic things.

    She said, “They are doing it slightly differently this year. But it’s very, very moving. And they are involved in that.”

    While GMB presenter Kate carries on with work, her husband, Derek Draper, continues to be in a coma, after he was taken into intensive care back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

    Six months has now passed since Derek was admitted into hospital – meaning he has been fighting the disease longer than any other UK patient.

    According to reports, Derek, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son William with Kate, is the UK’s longest-surviving coronavirus sufferer still receiving treatment in hospital.

    Derek is also among an estimate of just five people in the world who have been hit so hard by the disease.