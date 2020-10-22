We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted with Kate Garraway earlier this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted meeting up with Kate Garraway

And the Good Morning Britain presenter has explained she met up with Kate Middleton and Prince William for the Pride of Britain Awards

In the pictures, Prince William and Kate Middleton are both wearing blue suits, while Good Morning Britain presenter Kate can be seen standing behind them in a pretty, floral dress.

And the GMB host has now explained why she had a secret meeting with the royal couple.

After the pictures of her and Kate and William emerged, Kate’s GMB co-host Ranvir Singh commented that she had kept the meeting “very quiet”.

Kate then explained how she had met the royals for a Pride of Britain Awards project.

She said, “So this was yesterday. It was a great honour for me, I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time…”

Ranvir interrupted, “They look like they are ignoring you there.”

Kate replied, “They look like they are blanking me. I actually just sort of followed them for the day.

“No, no. They were taking part in something for the Pride of Britain on ITV on November 1.

“It’s really moving and beautiful.”

Kate added that there will not be the “big live event” or red carpet at this year’s awards, like there usually is for the ceremony that celebrates people from all walks of life who’ve done heroic things.

She said, “They are doing it slightly differently this year. But it’s very, very moving. And they are involved in that.”

While GMB presenter Kate carries on with work, her husband, Derek Draper, continues to be in a coma, after he was taken into intensive care back in March when he tested positive for coronavirus.

Six months has now passed since Derek was admitted into hospital – meaning he has been fighting the disease longer than any other UK patient.

According to reports, Derek, who shares 14-year-old daughter Darcey and 11-year-old son William with Kate, is the UK’s longest-surviving coronavirus sufferer still receiving treatment in hospital.

Derek is also among an estimate of just five people in the world who have been hit so hard by the disease.