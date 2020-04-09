Duchess Catherine makes surprising confession about Prince William during virtual video call

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in a royal engagement via video call as the country continues to obey restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine made a surprise virtual visit to teachers and students at a primary school in Burnley to congratulate them on the work they are doing to support key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dialling in live from their home in Norfolk, William, 37, and Catherine, 38, looked relaxed on camera as they shared a joke with one another and the children.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Easter celebrations, the children wore bunny ears – which caused Catherine to make a surprise confession about her husband. She hinted that there will be no chocolate left for their three children – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and 1-year-old Prince Louis – as William keeps stealing it.

While Prince William reassured the children, “There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” Catherine joked, “You keep eating it!”

The school in Lancashire has remained open despite the fact it’s the Easter holidays and has become a hub for five local academies – giving the children an opportunity to meet new friends.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to delighted children of key workers who are continuing to go to school in order for their parents to work on the front line and the teachers that are helping make it all happen.

“Well done, honestly to you and everyone who’s in during this time,” Duchess Catherine said. “It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children – they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you.”

Prince William echoed the sentiment of Catherine’s words and said, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers – they’re doing a great job.”

Taken from our sister site, Woman&Home.