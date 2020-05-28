We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been cutting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ hair in lockdown

Kate Middleton’s own hair is being cut by the nanny Maria Borrallo, as their regular stylist Richard Ward is unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic

It comes after the news George and Charlotte may continue to be home-schooled once schools reopen

Kate Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge are isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as ‘skeleton’ staff.

And Kate – who was taught to cut hair by her mum – has started giving her three children DIY haircuts, due to the fact that hairdressers won’t be able to open until 4th July earliest.

A source told Fabulous: “Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte’s hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts.

“Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children’s hair. To them, it is no big deal.

“Spanish Norland Nanny Maria Borrallo is on hand too, one of her skills is cutting children’s hair.”

They continued: “George’s is easy. Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it’s long enough for a mini pony tail. They both have easy hair to cut.”

Usually, the three children have their hair cut at their Kensington Palace home by Kate’s regular stylist Richard Ward, with prices ranging from £45 to £75 per child, or an artistic director will step in if Richard is abroad.

The source added: “Kate is able to trim all the children’s hair because she has this professional kit at home, including scissors, from Richard.”

While the kids are getting Kate to cut their hair, Kate has been getting nanny Maria to do her own hair, as well as a DIY home colour, which Richard has given her.

The source said: “Kate would get Maria to do her hair during the lockdown. But it has only had a little trim so far.

“Kate does use a home colour on it from Richard.

“She would normally be given products from his salon between her appointments with him but for this lockdown ‘the package was rather larger than usual’.”