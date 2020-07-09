We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were warned against having a third child before having Prince Louis

Children’s organisation, Having Kids, urged Prince William and Kate Middleton to stop after they had Prince George and Princess Charlotte

But it’s now been revealed Prince William and Kate Middleton were once urged to stop having children before she became pregnant with their youngest.

In 2017, during a tour of Poland and Germany, Kate was given a baby toy, and, according to Marie Claire, after receiving the gift, she said: “We’ll just have to have more babies.”

But the children’s organisation, Having Kids, who promote sustainable and child-centred family planning, asked the Cambridges to reconsider having more.

In an open letter from the company’s president Carter Dillard and executive director Anne Green “respectfully” asked the royal couple to “consider forgoing having a third child”.

The letter went on to discuss the influence Kate and William have as royals and the power they have to “make a sustainable small family”.

The letter continued: “Of course, we know that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are certain to have wonderful lives, protected from the deprivations of poverty and the threat of environmental degradation.

“They will receive optimal amounts of care and attention, as well as the best possible education.

“But the same can’t be said of every future child.”

The children’s organisation ended the letter by explaining their Fair Start family planning model.

It read: “Rather than having a third or more children, families consider forgoing another child and taking part of the substantial resources saved to help a different family plan a fair start in life for their child.

“The point is simply this: Family planning should be child-centred, and the Fair Start model is a serious move towards ensuring all children get the equal opportunities in life they deserve.”