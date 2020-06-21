We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and Kate Middleton captured a new family photo to honour his special day.

Prince William will be enjoying double celebrations today, because he’s celebrating his birthday as well as Father’s Day.

To mark the special ocassion, Kate Middleton took a new family photo of her husband and three children.

Prince William is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and a new picture has been released.

The new photo shows Prince William posing on a swing with his three children.

Kate Middleton took the sweet photo of her husband, alongside Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account wrote, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow.

‘The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess.’

Fans loved the new picture, with many leaving well wishes for Prince William in the comments.

One wrote, ‘Happy Birthday HRH Prince William 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉. What a lovely family ❤’

Another added, ‘Happy Father’s Day and happy Birthday Duke ❤️’

A third wrote, ‘Love you all. Fabulous family. Happy birthday to Prince William ❤️’

And a fourth added, ‘Happy Birthday! 🥳’

Many also praised the fact the photo was taken by Kate Middleton, making it even more special.

The Duchess is passionate about photography, and recently got involved in a very special project.

This project saw her personally commenting on photographs taken by amateur photographers.

Amid lockdown, the Duchess teamed up with the National Portrait Gallery for the Hold Still project.

It encouraged people to submit photographs taken during the nationwide lockdown, to celebrate “resilience, bravery, and kindness”.

Happy birthday to Prince William! We hope he has a wonderful day.