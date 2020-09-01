Kate Middleton makes heartwarming gesture to young boy after fundraising efforts

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton sent a lovely letter to a young boy after learning of his fundraising efforts for Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Kate Middleton has been a patron of Evelina London Children’s Hospital since 2018.

So the Duchess was quick to congratulate a young boy who raised money for the hospital.

A letter from Kate Middleton was shared on Instagram, after five-year-old Tony Hudgell raised more than £1 million for the hospital that saved his life.

Tony is a double amputee who was admitted to hospital when he was days old with multiple fractures, dislocations of various joints, blunt trauma to his face alongside other injuries.

After successfully completing a walking challenge, inspired by Captain Tom Moore, Tony walked 10km in 30 days and raised over £1 million, despite only setting out to raise £500.

Kate’s kind letter of encouragement was shared to Tony’s Instagram, which has almost 5,000 followers.

Their caption read, ‘We was all super excited today, that Bear received a special letter from Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge 💙 Absolutely one to treasure @kensingtonroyal’

Tony is pictured holding Kate’s letter, which is hand signed by the Duchess and has the Kensington Royal letterhead.

Her letter reads as follows, ‘Dear Tony, I wanted to send my congratulations following your amazing fundraising efforts for Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

‘It was wonderful to hear how you were inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore’s story to carry out your own walk. I am very impressed that you carried on even after reaching your target of 10km!’

The Duchess adds, ‘I know that your efforts have been hugely appreciated by Evelina, and we are all so proud of what you have achieved. I hope that you manage to have a very well deserved rest before starting on your next adventure – whatever that may be! Catherine’

Such lovely news! Well done Tony.