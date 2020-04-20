We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With schools across the country having closed their doors, the lives of the nation’s kids have drastically changed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are spending lockdown in Norfolk.

But it’s not all fun and games, as mum Kate has one strict rule that must be followed.

This royal news comes after Prince William revealed the naughty thing Prince Louis has been doing lately.

Of course, the coronavirus lockdown has impacted the royal family too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are spending lockdown in their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, which is located in the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

But there won’t be any lounging in front of the TV or playing computer games all day for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to a royal expert, Duchess Catherine is rather strict when it comes to her little ones spending time in front of screens.

“The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated.

“Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum,” royal author Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine.

The royal mother is said to prefer to spend time playing out and about with the tots.

“They’ve got climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden.”

This comes after Kate revealed the “mean” fib she had told to the children.

Prince William and the Duchess made an appearance on BBC Breakfast last week as part of their new Every Mind Matters campaign.

During the video chat, Kate admitted that she had been keeping a little secret from her brood, in order to keep them in the swing of home schooling.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” she laughed.

Confessing that she had found keeping the kids in routine “challenging”, Kate explained that she’s discovered ticking off lots of activities has helped things feel rewarding for the children.

“You get to the end of the day, you write down a the list of the things you have done in that day.

“You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cooked, baked, you get to the end of the day, they have had a lovely time.

“It’s amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”