We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted school children across the country this morning, as she joined them for a special assembly.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined school children across the UK for an online morning assembly

Kate Middleton opened up on finding lockdown with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte “difficult”

In other royals news, Prince William and Kate shared an adorable unseen photo of George and Charlotte

Kate Middleton partnered with online classroom the Oak National Academy for the 10-minute lesson, shown on YouTube.

And, during the assembly, she confessed she has found lockdown with the Duke of Cambridge and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, “difficult,” and encouraged everyone to be kind to each other.

In the video, Kate, who was speaking from Anmer Hall, Norfolk, said: “Talking to someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or teacher, is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better.

“And you can also play your part in helping others to feel better too, whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton’s lockdown photography project includes a ‘heartbreaking’ image

“Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. But as we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves, by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too.”

She continued: ‘We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset.

“Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them. It’s been a really difficult time for us all. But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever.”

As part of the assembly, Kate joined a video call with students from Waterloo Primary Academy in Blackpool, whose parents have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The children shared photos they had taken and submitted to The Duchess’s Hold Still photography project, based around one of its central themes, ‘Acts of Kindness’, and spoke about the times they have been kind during the coronavirus pandemic.